Kylie Jenner has her friend's back through good and bad times.

As Jordyn Woods continues to grieve the loss of her father, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decided to help the family out in a big way.

Thanks to a GoFundMe page honoring John Woods, Kylie was able to donate $10,000 that will go towards the costs and expenses of the memorial service and John's medical bills.

"I love you guys very much," Kylie wrote under the "recent donations" section of the page. In just five days, the family has already received more than $17,000 in donations.

Just last week, Jordyn announced on Instagram that her dad passed away just two short weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.