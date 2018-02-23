Love comes when you least expect it!

On the season three premiere of Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry sits down with Savannah Chrisley to have a reading. Savannah is joined by her dad Todd Chrisley, who had a reading with Tyler last season, and is in the other room giving his take on Tyler's predictions for his daughter.

Right off the bat, Tyler gets some information about Savannah's love life. "He's having me joke about your love life. He's wanting to say, ‘It's going to be fine, it's going to be fine,' but he's like, ‘No one's good enough for her,'" Tyler reveals to the reality star.

"Basically the gist of this is that they're having me acknowledge that in order to move forward in a way that's fulfilling romantically, you kind of either have to fish or cut bait," he tells a visibly stunned Savannah. She knows exactly who he's talking about, and agrees it is time for her to cut bait.