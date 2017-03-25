Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Khloe Kardashianis breaking a sweat for a great cause.
The E! reality star took part in Children's Hospital of Los Angeles' second annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign by hosting a spin class at celeb-loved Cycle House in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon. KoKo was joined by fitness instructor Nichelle Hines and besties Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq for the event, which according to a press release, sold out in minutes.
Khloe opened up about how much giving back to those in need meant to her, writing on Instagram, "Thank you dearly to all who bought a bike! All of the proceeds go directly to helping many sick children in need. No matter how large or small your voice is."
"Remember we all have a voice. And we can all use our voice and platform to do something positive. God bless and again, thank you!" she added.
Attendees donated $75 per bike and $1 per shoe rental, all of which benefited the month-long initiative aiming to support children's health and wellness. All throughout the month of March, CHLA recruited local business to help raise funds through everyday activities such as drinking coffee, shopping or exercising.
Sister Kim Kardashian also participated by sharing a heartfelt speech made at their kickoff event earlier this month.
"My family and I always love to come here and throughout the year, just try to pop in and put a smile on your kid's faces or, more importantly, the families that are struggling so hard to still work and take care of them and not wanting to leave their children by themselves," she shared. "So anything we can do, and my family can do, we love being a part of this community and helping out."
For more information on the Make March Matter campaign, visit their website.
