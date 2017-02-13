RETURNS
31 JAN 7:30PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Fashion Police Grammys Special Spills Scoop on Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Weekend PDA: "They Looked Really Cute"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Grammy Awards, Style Tribes

Grammys 2017 Style Tribes: Trends That Transcend the Red Carpet

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose

Party Pics: Hollywood

ESC: Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Beauty

Adele's Exact Liquid Liner & 9 Other Celeb-Approved Beauty Products Worn at the 2017 Grammys

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Fashion Police co-hosts are ready to dish on all things Grammys!

Over the weekend, the 2017 Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles and now co-hosts Melissa RiversGiuliana Rancic, Brad GoreskiNeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are ready to talk about everything from the red carpet looks to the celeb scoop they learned at the Grammys parties on tonight's Fashion Police 2017 Grammy Awards Special!

On Saturday, Clive Davis and the Recording Academy hosted their annual pre-Grammys party at the Beverly Hilton. During the event, exes Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were spotted kissing and holding hands and NeNe was there to witness it all.

Photos

Fashion Police: Grammys 2017

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

And even though Amber has since spoken out about her weekend PDA with Wiz, explaining they are in a "great place" but "not together," NeNe reveals in the clip above what she witnessed at the party.

"I was there and I saw them holding hands and kissing," NeNe says. "I don't know if they're dating for real, but I went to the ladies bathroom, she was in the ladies bathroom, he was waiting at the door for her."

NeNe went on to say, "They looked really cute together." 

Fashion Police, Fashion Police 2017 Grammys Special

E!

Take a look at the Fashion Police clip above to see what the rest of the co-hosts had to say about Amber and Wiz! And then be sure to watch the Fashion Police 2017 Grammy Awards Special tonight at 8 p.m. to see what the co-hosts thought of the red carpet style at the award show and the star-studded parties!

TAGS/ Shows , Fashion Police , E! Shows , Amber Rose , Wiz Khalifa , NeNe Leakes , 2017 Grammys , Grammys , Giuliana Rancic , Brad Goreski , Melissa Rivers , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again