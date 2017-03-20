RETURNS IN JUNE

Watch Sparks Fly Between Mailka Haqq & Ronnie Magro-Ortiz in New Promo for Famously Single Season Two!

by Brett Malec

They've got the look of love!

In the just-released promo for season two of E!'s hit dating series Famously Single, sparks fly between Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz. "I have an amazing connection with you," the Jersey Shore star tells Khloe Kardashian's BFF before they hop into bed together.

However, Ronnie admits he still has feeling for ex-girlfriend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. "Sam still has my heart," Ronnie admits in the clip. "Are you really over her?" Malika asks.

Also starring on Famously Single season two, which premieres Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m., are DWTS' Karina Smirnoff, The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Dorothy Wang, Brit male model David McIntosh and returning cast mate Calum Best.

Check out the drama packed season two promo for yourself!

