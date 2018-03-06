by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 3:00 PM
Salma Hayek loved the seating arrangement on Sunday for the Oscars, and it has a lot to do with who sat near her.
"I was so #happy to have #GinaRodriguez so close #LatinPride #Happy #Oscars," the star captioned the photo of herself smiling with the Jane the Virgin actress posing with her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero.
Of course, Rodriguez then left a sweet message saying, "Love you hermana!" (Hermana means sister in Spanish.)
We love this friendship!
At the Oscars, Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, and Hayek took the stage at the 2018 Oscars to reflect on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.
"It's an honor to be here tonight, this year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long but slowly a new path has emerged," Sciorra said.
"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together the mighty chorus that is finally saying, time's up," Judd told the audience.
ABC
"So we salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race and ethnicity to tell their stories," Hayek continued.
"And on this 90th anniversary evening when the Oscars celebrates timeless classics, we also look forward as well," Sciorra shared.
Judd then continued, "And we work together to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality...that's what this year has promised us."
