Jennifer Aniston: What She's Been Up to Since Her Split With Justin Theroux

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 5:18 PM

She's single and ready to have some fun! 

It has been a few weeks since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux  shocked the world with news of their split after less than three years of marriage. New details are emerging about what Jennifer has up her sleeve post-breakup, and how she's spending her days as a newly single woman. 

According to The Sun, Jennifer is spending some time planning a girl's trip to Hawaii. She's allegedly looking to bring around 10 of her gal pals with her on a tropic vacation. Sounds like fun! What does she have in store for her career? 

Justin Theroux Breaks Silence After Jennifer Aniston Split

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

