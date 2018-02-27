WEEKNIGHTS
Everything We Know About Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Babymoon in Tokyo

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:06 PM

The Kardashians take Tokyo! 

These ladies have been around the world and they're not stopping anytime soon. This week, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are in Tokyo for some much needed sister bonding time, and the destination is none other than Tokyo, Japan! 

A source tells E! that the trio wanted to take a fun sisters trip together before Khloe gives birth. They have been capturing some cute moments on their social channels, and Khloe snapped a sweet video confirming she's officially 8 months pregnant and ready to be a brand new mama. What else are the ladies doing on their trip?

Watch

Kim Kardashian West's Vogue India Cover Causes Controversy

Watch the video above for all the fun details on their trip! 

