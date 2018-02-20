Not all risks are worth taking!

Fergie had the honor of performing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the beginning of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday evening, but sadly, not everyone was a fan of her take on the classic song. The musician attempted a sultry blues rendition of the song, and Wendy Williams had a lot to say about it on her talk show.

"There are only a few people who can sing raw dog, and Fergie is not one," Wendy shared on her show. "She needs auto-tune. Jen Lopez needs auto-tune. Janet [Jackson] needs auto-tune. Beyoncé needs auto-tune." She did not hold back! What did Fergie have to say about her own performance?