Amy Schumer is officially off the market!

The funny lady is married to chef Chris Fischer. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, just in time to celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. Amy posted some photos of the event on Instagram with the caption"Yup."

The two were first rumored to be dating last fall and have kept quiet about their relationship. In fact, there first public acknowledgement of their relationship was a sweet Instagram pic posted two days before they were hitched. What celebrities attended the festivities?