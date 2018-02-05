WEEKNIGHTS
Everything We Learned From Kylie Jenner's Birth Announcement

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 5, 2018 5:24 PM

It's a girl! 

After keeping the world on edge for the last few months, Kylie Jenner revealed on Sunday that she had given birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott. The new mom kept quiet about the news in order to experience her pregnancy outside of the public eye. 

Fans are already busy guessing the name of her bundle of joy! Luckily, there may be a few clues. During her pregnancy Kylie displayed pink butterflies on Instagram, and in videos of her baby shower, she is spotted wearing a butterfly necklace. Plus, the nursery wall has butterflies as well. How have her sisters been helping her?

Watch the clip above for all the latest details!

