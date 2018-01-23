It wouldn't be awards season without a few snubs!

Tuesday was an exciting morning for many actors and actresses. The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced, and while many great names and films were recognized, a few were left off the list. Many fans were shocked to see that Gal Gadot and her film Wonder Woman were nowhere to be found.

The film may have been a box office success, but unfortunately that didn't translate to an Oscar nod. Other snubs include Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name. Although his co-star Timothée Chalamet was nominated in the Best Actor category. Which film is leading the pack with the most nominations?