Kim Kardashian is getting very candid.

Kim and husband Kanye West have talked openly about the troubles surrounding Kim getting pregnant for a third time, which led to them using a surrogate to carry their third baby. While the couple hasn't officially released a name yet, Kim did open up about the pregnancy process on her app.

"The connection with our baby came instantly," Kim wrote. But it was still a very difficult road. "It was so hard not to carry my own child. Especially after I carried North and Saint." What else did Kim share about the experience?