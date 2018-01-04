WEEKNIGHTS
Khloe Kardashian Revealed Her Ideas For Potential Baby Names

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 5:15 PM

It's time for the name game! 

The cat's out of the bag! Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she is six months pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby. In her first interview since the news broke, she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed her ideas for baby names.

"If it's a boy, I'll go with Junior...Tristan Jr.," Khloe revealed. "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T." Khloe is do in the spring, so the world will just have to wait and find out. What did Ellen get her to reveal about Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy? 

Get all the details in the clip above! 

