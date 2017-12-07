WEEKNIGHTS
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Living Separate Lives and Happier Than Ever

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 4:48 PM

'Tis better to have loved and lost...

After years of on-again-off-again status, it looks like both Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have found happiness with other people. Scott has been spotted all over the globe with Sofia Richie. The couple is currently enjoying time in Miami for the city's Art Basel week

Kourtney is still going strong with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and the two seem to be happier than ever. So has the Scott and Kourtney era finally coming to an end?  

Scott Disick & The Kardashians Hit a Breaking Point

