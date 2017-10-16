Ladies night!

The Kardashian sisters were spotted living it up in San Francisco over the weekend! Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian saw the sights and even posted some Snapchats of their time together.

While they were having a girls night, E! News caught up with Scott Disick to see if he had any parenting advice for Khloe. "I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity," Scott shared. "Everybody's kind of there for each other."

Where did Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spend their weekend?