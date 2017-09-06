Nothing was off limits!

Ellen DeGeneres got Pink and Reese Witherspoon to dish the dirt like only Ellen can do. The stars paid a visit to the hilarious talk show Wednesday and during a game of "Never Have I Ever," they spilled the tea about everything from snooping on their husbands cell phones to having sex in public!

The ladies also talked about Reese's relationship with Jennifer Aniston and Oprah, with the host joking that Reese was crazy and they liked Ellen better. "This is like the delusional relationship you have with Oprah as well," Ellen teased Reese. "No no hold on, now you're talking about something serious," Reese joked. "She just texted three minutes ago and I said, ‘Hey! We have to go out and have Moscow Mules,' and she said, ‘Yes, girl!'"