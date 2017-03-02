WEEKNIGHTS
Jennifer Lopez's Kids Keep Reminding Her That They're Getting Older: "They're Not Babies Anymore"

  By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

Jennifer Lopez's kids are growing up and she's having a hard time believing it!

The stunning star dished to E! News all about her nine-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, on the red carpet at Wednesday's Shades of Blue premiere in New York City.

"They're nine now, which I can't even believe they've turned nine," Lopez said. "They're turning into...they're like little adults now, you know? I can have proper conversations with them, they're not babies anymore." 

Lopez continued, "They keep reminding me, 'Next year I'll be double digits!' And I was like, 'OK...God!'"

Watch the E! News video above to see J.Lo talk about her kids!

