Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Paris…With Bella Hadid?

by Jess Cohen

Paris Fashion Week just got even more interesting!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, as well as his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, are all in Paris right now. And on Monday night, Selena and The Weeknd were spotted leaving La Reserve hotel, which is very close to Hotel George V where Bella was seen leaving.

So while the trio hasn't crossed paths, they're definitely close to each other in the City of Love!

Model Bella is in town to walk the runways, so what are Selena and The Weeknd up to this week in Paris?

Selena recently joined The Weeknd on his tour and his next stop is in Paris tonight. So Selena is sure to be at the concert, supporting her man!

Take a look at the E! News video above to get the scoop on the trio in Paris and to get more details on Selena and The Weeknd's date night!

