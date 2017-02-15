Take a look at the E! News video above to get the scoop on this love triangle! And see what The Weeknd sent Selena for Valentine's Day!

While we don't know when this track was recorded, The Weeknd's relationship with Justin's ex Selena was revealed in early January. So do you think The Weeknd is dissing Bieber?

"I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy," The Weeknd sings on the track.

Just days after Justin mocked The Weeknd's music on social media, it sounds like Selena Gomez 's new man is dissing Justin in a new song. The Weeknd recorded a verse on Toronto rapper Nav 's new song "Some Way," and now that the song has surfaced, the lyrics have everyone raising their eyebrows.

