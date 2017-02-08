WEEKNIGHTS
Tom Hiddleston Calls Ex Taylor Swift an ''Amazing Woman,'' Opens Up About Their Relationship: Watch!

"Of course it was real."

Tom Hiddleston is dishing about his relationship with ex Taylor Swift in a new interview with GQ. Though the duo broke up this past September, it seems as though the two are on good terms, as Tom tells the magazine that Taylor is an "amazing woman."

"She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," he says of their relationship.

But with all of paparazzi following their every move, it wasn't easy for the couple.

Tom explains, "A relationship in the limelight…a relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else."

What else did Tom have to say about Taylor?

Take a look at the E! News video above to see what else Tom revealed about #Hiddleswift and find out the real story behind his I Heart T.S. tank top!

