TUE-SAT
3PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Tisha Campbell-Martin Opens Up About Being Sexually Abused as a Child

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Wants to "Break Out the Tequila" Over Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Casting

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law

Dumbledore Will ''Not Explicitly'' Be Depicted as Gay in Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl, Suits' Biggest Fan, Joins the Season 8 Cast

Tisha Campbell-Martin spoke about the sexual abuse she endured as a child on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday.

The actress, who stars in this weekend's The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar Lifetime biopic, sat down with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart and discussed Simone Biles' recent message about sexual abuse as well as the abuse Tisha experienced at the age of three.

Earlier this month, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone took to social media to share with her followers, "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar." Last week, the former U.S. team doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse.

Read

Simone Biles Tears Up Discussing Larry Nassar: It's Very Hard to Talk About

During her interview on Daily Pop, Tisha shared that she respectfully didn't reach out to Simone after her post about Larry.

"That would be a family thing, respectfully," Tisha said Wednesday. "But I will say I'm very open about me being sexually abused when I was three years old. And when children, especially in their formative years, have something like that happen to them, it's devastating."

Tisha later shared, "I told, I told right away, right away I told. I had a father who was a big guy and I trusted that he would protect me. So I told my dad immediately, but it still affects you later on in life."

Watch the video above to see Tisha share her story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Daily Pop , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.