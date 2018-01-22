Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are dishing on their recent argument on Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo couple appeared on E!'s Daily Pop on Monday and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker and Justin Sylvester about the fight they got into on the show over an audio recording. On the Jan. 15 episode, Lala Kent and Ariana shared an audio recording in which Jax Taylor said some negative things about Brittany Cartwright. Tom and Ariana ended up getting into an argument, but Tom cleared up the "biggest misconception" about their fight on Daily Pop.

While it may have seemed that Tom was taking Jax's side, Tom shared Monday that that wasn't the case.