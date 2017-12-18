Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her relationship with Jax Taylor.
The Vanderpump Rules star was a guest on E!'s Daily Pop Monday and talked to Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester about Jax's cheating confession. During the Dec. 11 episode of the Bravo show, Jax admitted to cheating on Brittany.
After seeing a clip of her and Jax arguing over his cheating, Brittany admitted to Erin and Justin that it was hard to watch.
"Honestly that's the first time that I've actually seen that clip at all, so it kind of makes me almost wanna cry right now," Brittany said as she held back tears. "Just because I haven't actually seen it, it's been too hard. So it's just hard all around."
But Brittany did share that she and Jax are "working on things" right now.
"It's a big time work in progress," she said on Daily Pop. "People act like I just let him do whatever and everything's OK but it's not. We're still having to work on things, we're still going through it every single day."
She continued, "And reliving it all is making it even worse."
