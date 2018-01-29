Actress Asia Argento is sharing her traumatic story of sexual assault.

On Tuesday night's premiere of CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan meets up with Asia in New York, where they compare stories of their alleged sexual assault by film producer Harvey Weinstein, or as Rose calls him, "the monster."

While Rose was able to recount all the details of her assault, Asia confesses that she blocked out the trauma.

"I can't even remember. I blocked everything," Asia reveals.

The one thing the Italian actress wishes was that the experience hadn't hardened her.

"I wish I was softer. It made me hard...It made me worse as a person," Asia laments.