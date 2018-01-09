PREMIERES
JAN 31, 7:30PM

Rose McGowan on Fighting "the Monster" Harvey Weinstein, E!'s CITIZEN ROSE & Why She Really Did Charmed

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 2:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bam Margera

Jackass Star Bam Margera Is Heading to Rehab After DUI Arrest

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid React to Hometown Mudslides: Montecito Is "Completely Under Water"

Russel Simmons

New Russell Simmons Claims Under Review By NYPD

Rose McGowan is sounding off on her decades long quest to battle sexual assault and inequality.

While promoting her upcoming five-part E! documentary CITIZEN ROSE at Tuesday's NBC TCA event in Pasadena, the 44-year-old activist answered questions about everything from her career, her mission and Harvey Weinstein, who she previously accused of raping her back in the ‘90s.

"I am having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monster. That's what I'm facing," McGowan, who only refers to Weinstein as "the monster," told the Television Critics Association

McGowan was also asked by reporters if she's been called as a witness in any ongoing legal cases against Weinstein. "No, I don't think they're there yet," she responded.

Watch

Watch Rose McGowan in CITIZEN ROSE January 30 on E!

Rose McGowan

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

McGowan, who no longer acts, also revealed her real intentions for doing her hit TV show Charmed. "I did the TV show so I could gain a foothold internationally in all areas so when the news broke I could have a foothold and people would pay attention in every region across the globe," she told journalists of Charmed. "This is a long plan."

As for CITIZEN ROSE, she explained, "The thing is, I think the way you create that narrative. This isn't that traditional approach to reality television…I am down with calling this reality because it actually is. This is reality," she said. "This is not a show about or just for women. This is about expanding consciousness…It's about humanity, it's about freeing your mind…I wanted to go global with the greatest reach. I wanted really to be like Gertrude Stein and have a conversation with the world instead of just in my living room."

McGowan has been speaking out against sexual assault and social injustice for years, but her passion projects are just starting to come to fruition. "I was waiting for someone else for so long, you guys. And they never came," she told press.

Watch

Rosie O'Donnell Not Surprised By Harvey Weinstein Scandal

McGowan said the reality/documentary format did not come easy. "Three years ago when I was preparing for this show, I realized that I could not speak on camera without a script. I had never been filmed on camera without a script…I had to train myself over the last three years to just exist as me," she said. "This is pretty all-access and it's not always pretty….I'm just one of so many. Literally, this is my form of volunteer work."

"I'm really just trying to stop international rapists and child molesters," McGowan said. "After that, I'm golden."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , CITIZEN ROSE , E! Shows , Rose McGowan , Sexual Assault , Top Stories , Apple News , Harvey Weinstein
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.