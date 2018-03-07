The Crazy Timeline of The Bachelor's Most Shocking Proposal, Breakup and Engagement...Ever

It really was the most dramatic finale ever.

The Bachelor franchise delivered a whole lot of drama into its two-night season ender, as fans saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin, end his engagement to Becca, get back together with Lauren Burnham and then propose to Lauren, all in the span of 24-hours on TV. But how long did it take for all of this to go down IRL?

Some fans were wondering just how long Arie and Becca were engaged for before he had a change of heart and blindsided her with their on-camera breakup.

Fortunately for you, we put on our detective hats and gave up a night of sleep and sanity to put together a timeline of events, beginning with Arie's proposal in Peru.