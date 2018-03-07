Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Understand Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is in Such a Rush to Get Married

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"I know you're a race car driver, but slow the hell down already." 

Those were the words of wisdom Jimmy Kimmel imparted on The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. on his late-night show Tuesday, the same night the 36-year-old reality star proposed for the second time to runner-up Lauren Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special. 

Much like fans of the show, Kimmel was confused about Arie's eagerness to tie the knot, especially after his first proposal to Becca Kufrin ended up in heartbreak—and reality TV scandal.  

"Why after feeling like that was a mistake to have [proposed], which obviously it was a mistake, did you turn around and get engaged tonight?" Kimmel asked him. "What rush are you in?"

Photos

The Bachelor Season 22: Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Women

The groom-to-be explained that they've spent the last "few months" together and are "ready to move on" with their lives. The late-night host got more technical, asking just how many months is a "few."

"Two—two and a half months," Arie replied. 

"That's not a few," Kimmel retorted. "Three is a few. Two is a couple."

"Are you going to get married right away or are you going to wait awhile?" he asked the future bride and groom. "Have you even discussed this because this just happened like half an hour ago?"

Hold on to your seat, Jimmy, because the answer is going to stun you. "We've actually been planning our wedding already," Lauren answered. 

"Oh, you're not wasting any time at all," the host quipped. 

After asking about Arie's ordering habits at restaurants—particularly does he regret what he orders immediately after he orders it—Lauren revealed they haven't actually been to a restaurant together yet. 

Without missing a beat, Kimmel responded, "Oh, you should definitely get married right away."  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin

The Crazy Timeline of The Bachelor's Most Shocking Proposal, Breakup and Engagement...Ever

Demi Lovato, InStyle

Demi Lovato Is Happily Single—and Ready to Slide Into Your DMs

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan Trash-Talks Blake Shelton on Late Night

Blue's Clues

A Blue's Clues Reboot: Why Nickelodeon's TV Remake and Revival Fever Makes the Most Sense

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Becca, ARIE LUYENDYK JR., The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.: I Filmed My Bachelor Breakup So Becca Kufrin Could Be The Bachelorette

Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon Addresses Those Johnny Weir Jealousy Rumors

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -