Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reunite For First Time Since Brutal Bachelor Breakup And It Was Awkward AF

Tue., Mar. 6, 2018

Well, that was awkward.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin reunited for the first time since The Bachelor star abruptly ended their engagement to date runner-up Lauren Burnham...and they did it live during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special.

"Let's do it, let's talk, get it over with and move on," Becca, 27 said, just before host Chris Harrison brought the Bachelor out on stage. 

"It feels good to see you," was the first thing Arie, 36, said to Becca. "I know it's been really hard for you." Understatement of the year?!

Becca's biggest question for Arie? When he knew he wanted to end their engagement to be with Lauren, which Arie said was the first conversation he had with Lauren after breaking up with her in Peru. "There was a lot of guilt and a lot of shame," he said. "I wanted to express everything to you, but I wanted to be sure before I put it out there." 

Arie earned a lot of backlash from Bachelor Nation over his decision to break up with Becca on-camera, blindsiding her on a "Happy Couple Weekend," and he tried to explain himself during the taping.

Becca, Lauren B., Arie, The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"I wanted everyone here and at home  to know that this was on me and it wasn't on you," Arie explained of having the break-up filmed by the show. "I think there are a lot of questions why I did it the way I did it and that's why." 

When asked by Harrison about any regrets he has looking back on his experience, Arie admitted, "I do regret proposing that day because I wasn't fully ready." 

He continued that "the pressure" of being the Bachelor lead him to propose, explaining, "knowing that there's a timeline and having to make a decision that day." 

Becca argued that Arie didn't need to make that choice in Peru, Arie agreed, saying, "I own up to that. That's on me. That is totally on me. I have no excuse for that. I apologize for that."

Though Becca told Arie he "robbed" her of her first proposal and engagement, ultimately, she accepted Arie's apology, saying, "I forgive you, I do." She added, "I do want you to be happy, I do. I  hope Lauren is your one and you've found that happiness in her. I just want you to be honest with her and just hold her heart high."

The Bachelorette will premiere later this year on ABC.

