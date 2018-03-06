Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reunite For First Time Since Brutal Bachelor Breakup And It Was Awkward AF

Well, that was awkward.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin reunited for the first time since The Bachelor star abruptly ended their engagement to date runner-up Lauren Burnham...and they did it live during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special.

"Let's do it, let's talk, get it over with and move on," Becca, 27 said, just before host Chris Harrison brought the Bachelor out on stage.

"It feels good to see you," was the first thing Arie, 36, said to Becca. "I know it's been really hard for you." Understatement of the year?!