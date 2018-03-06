Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Epic Family Vacation

Well, here's one family vacation we'd love to attend!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky might be the world's coolest parents ever. Just take a look at their epic trip.

Their vacation, of course, includes everything from surfing to camping and jumping rope with the help of mom and dad.

Luckily, they've been sharing bits and pieces of all of their outdoor adventures, and we haven't missed a beat.

Both the 34-year-old actor and the Spanish actress have posted some of their family's most memorable vacation moments with their daughter India Rose, 5, and sons Tristian,3, and Sasha, 3. We really have to admit, just scrolling through will make you want to travel immediately to Australia.