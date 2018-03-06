Mel C Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Invited Spice Girls to Royal Wedding

Not so fast! Mel C has denied the Spice Girls were asked to perform at the royal wedding.

Addressing Mel B's recent comments, the singer said the British girl group's invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day "haven't turned up" in the mail.

As she quipped at The Prince's Trust Awards in London on Tuesday, "Oh yes there's been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn't turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow."

She continued, "I think [Mel B] was joking. I think the media ran with it a little bit."

During a recent appearance on The Real, Mel B alluded to the "five Spice Girls" receiving invitations to the May 19 event.