Ashlee Simpson Ross Says She "Definitely" Wants One More Kid with Husband Evan

Ashlee Simpson Ross is coming clean about her growing family.

The 33-year-old singer and her musician husband, Evan Ross, sat down for an interview with co-host Claudia Jordan on The Raw Word where they dished about wanting more kids.

"I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one," Evan said when asked of their plans.

"I want to finish this album and then definitely, for sure," Ashlee added. "Definitely one more, and then we'll see what happens after that."