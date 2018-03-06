Gwen Stefani Finalizing Las Vegas Residency Deal: All the Details

Flynet - Splash News
Gwen Stefani is in a Sin City state of mind.
A source tells E! News the pop singer is "very close" to finalizing a deal for a concert residency in Las Vegas. We're told "inside negotiations" are taking place for Stefani to headline a gig at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.
"Her visit to Las Vegas this weekend was one of the final pieces of the puzzle," the insider reveals. "Things are looking very good." Just yesterday, Gwen shared a photo with Jennifer Lopez backstage at her "All I Have" residency. In December it was announced that J. Lo would conclude the performance run, which also took place at Planet Hollywood, in Sep. 2018.
So what inspired Stefani's latest professional venture? The source says she has her family in mind.
"This is about spending more time with her kids," the source explains, referencing her three sons (ages 4-11) with ex Gavin Rossdale. "She doesn't want to go back out on a big tour again and be away from her kids for six months at a time."
The insider adds, "There's flexibility that comes with doing a residency. She'll be able to come in and out of Las Vegas for a couple weeks at a time throughout the year and she'll never be too far from home."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival
And if this announcement wasn't exciting enough, we're told No Doubt might also participate. "It's possible the residency could be billed as 'Gwen Stefani With No Doubt,'" the source tells us, "serving as somewhat of a reunion tour for the band. Details are still being worked out with the rest of the band, but either way Gwen will definitely be singing No Doubt songs."
Stefani skyrocketed to superstardom as the rock band's lead singer in the 90s. While the "Hollaback Girl" songstress embarked on a solo career, she continued to record with No Doubt through 2012's Push and Shove and performed with them as recently as 2016.
Stefani joins a growing number of recording artists to take their talents to Vegas. In December Lady Gagaannounced her very own residency at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater.
E! News has reached out to Stefani's rep and Caesars Entertainment for comment.