Hilarie Burton Shares Heartbreaking Journey to Welcoming "Miracle Baby" George Virginia Morgan

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed their second child, George Virginia Morgan, on February 16, but the journey to welcoming their "miracle baby" wasn't easy.
In a message to fellow women, Burton shared her fertility journey on Instagram Tuesday.
"As some of you know, @jeffreydeanmorgan is off in Europe getting ready to do some big conventions," Burton began her message. "And he's self aware enough to know his track record for 'spilling the beans' isn't so great (bless his heart!). So before he starts tripping up in an attempt to maintain our privacy, he asked that I go ahead and post something about our little girl's birth. But before I do that, there's something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying....."
"It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby," she continued. "The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking."
"And every morning of the five years it took us, I'd open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I'd grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies," Burton went on to write. "I'd weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn't they know something could go wrong? Didn't they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn't happening for us."
Burton then shared that as her pregnancy with baby George began, they were cautious.
"So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive," she said.
Burton then concludes her message by telling her followers, "So now that folks know she's here, I don't want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours.
Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much."
The couple welcomed their first child, Gus, in 2010.