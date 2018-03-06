Hilarie Burton Shares Heartbreaking Journey to Welcoming "Miracle Baby" George Virginia Morgan

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed their second child, George Virginia Morgan, on February 16, but the journey to welcoming their "miracle baby" wasn't easy.

In a message to fellow women, Burton shared her fertility journey on Instagram Tuesday.

"As some of you know, @jeffreydeanmorgan is off in Europe getting ready to do some big conventions," Burton began her message. "And he's self aware enough to know his track record for 'spilling the beans' isn't so great (bless his heart!). So before he starts tripping up in an attempt to maintain our privacy, he asked that I go ahead and post something about our little girl's birth. But before I do that, there's something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying....."