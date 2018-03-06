Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Selling Their New York Penthouse for $8 Million

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 10:43 AM

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling; Getty Images

Want to live in Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New York penthouse? For about $8 million, you can.

The singer and the actress are selling their three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath Soho home for a listing price of $7,995,000.

According to real estate company Stribling, the penthouse is approximately 2,598 feet and contains seven rooms—big enough to house one of J.T.'s grand pianos. One of the home's most notable features is the 853 square foot wraparound and setback terrace that offers stunning views of the city's skyline. It also features 10-foot tall ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Photos

Celebrity Couples' Vacation Homes

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

Home chefs will love the kitchen. It includes high-end cabinetry and granite, as well as a range of state-of-the-art appliances, including dual ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage.

 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

The bathroom is also an oasis and includes Statuary marble, heated floors, a freestanding tub and a glass-enclosed shower.

 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

In addition to these luxuries, the apartment has wood flooring throughout—so parents won't have to worry about little ones like Silas dirtying up the carpet.

 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

The penthouse also features several enviable amenities, including an art and fitness center, common garden and private entrance, to make you feel like a true star.

For the rest of the house tour, check out the photos:

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Penthouse

Stribling

