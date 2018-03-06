Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Selling Their New York Penthouse for $8 Million

Want to live in Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New York penthouse? For about $8 million, you can.

The singer and the actress are selling their three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath Soho home for a listing price of $7,995,000.

According to real estate company Stribling, the penthouse is approximately 2,598 feet and contains seven rooms—big enough to house one of J.T.'s grand pianos. One of the home's most notable features is the 853 square foot wraparound and setback terrace that offers stunning views of the city's skyline. It also features 10-foot tall ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows.