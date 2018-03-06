Coco and Daughter Chanel Wear Matching Mermaid Bikinis in the Bahamas

Mommy and me!

Coco and 2-year-old daughter Chanel are sporting matching bathing suits on vacation. The mother-daughter duo is currently in the Bahamas with Ice-T and some of their best friends.

On Monday, Coco shared a photo of herself and Chanel wearing matching mermaid bikinis in the pool. "Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas!" Coco captioned the pic.

The trio arrived in the Bahamas over the weekend, escaping the chilly temperatures in New York City. "1st day in Bahamas!! Had to go straight to the beach! We made it out just in time before a big storm hit NYC," Coco shared with her Instagram followers on Saturday.