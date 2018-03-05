Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision to Film Breakup With Becca Kufrin

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 8:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bachelor Nation is not impressed with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On tonight's three-hour finale of The Bachelor, fans were left with a wide variety of emotions after the reality star chose to breakup with Becca Kufrin in front of cameras.

Some were left heartbroken for Becca who thought she was just meeting up with her new fiancé. But mostly, viewers felt outrage after Arie chose to catch his leading lady completely off guard—with camera crews included.

As soon as the show aired tonight on ABC, some of Bachelor Nation's most memorable contestants didn't hold back when watching the split play out.

"I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed. #thebachelor," Sean Lowe shared on Twitter. "Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it's never been done before! #TheBachelor."

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

Ben Higgins agreed that the split should not have been filmed for all of America to see.

"How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation," he admitted. "We don't belong in this conversation....but im still watching #TheBachelor."

So what did the rest of Bachelor Nation think? Take a look at just some of the reactions below.

And if you thought tonight was dramatic, Tuesday's night live show is expected to be even more crazy as Arie, Becca and runner-up Lauren Burnham will reunite for the first time.

Buckle up, pop culture fans!

Watch The Bachelor finale tonight and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Reality TV , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Bachelor, Becca

The Bachelor Finale Just Showed the Worst 40 Minute Scene TV Has Ever Had

Becca, Lauren B., The Bachelor

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

Charmed Reboot, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey

Charmed Reboot Finds Its 3 Sisters

Will & Grace, Jennifer Lopez, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing

Will & Grace Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Lopez: Get Your First Look at Her Big Return

The Challenge, Kayleigh

The Challenge: Vendettas Sneak Peek: Kayleigh's Belongings Are Trashed Over a "Lousy Kiss" With Johnny Bananas

Bellamy Young, Scandal

Bellamy Young Admits No Other Job Will Ever Compare to Her "Special" Scandal Family

Fuller House

Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What She Wants Season 4 to Have More Of

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -