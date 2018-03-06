A Girl's Trip: Tiffany Haddish's Unbelievable Journey Before She Ran Away With the Spotlight

But we know for darn sure that there is nothing not strong about Tiffany Haddish.

The breakout star of 2017 was not not famous before she burst on the scene as if she'd been preparing for the scene all her life, but hers has been a fairly whirlwind rise from familiar face to the woman the public is clamoring to see more of. She had been working the comedy club circuit since she was 15 (the above line is courtesy some of her early work at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp) and she'd been toiling on TV since 2005. Bigger roles started coming in 2013, with Real Husbands of Hollywood, If Loving You Is Wrong on OWN and, most recently, The Carmichael Show on NBC.

Despite the on-stage confidence that she acquired at an early age, Haddish has candidly discussed in interviews and in her simultaneously heartbreaking and hilarious 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, about the at-times seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her way: when she was 13 her mother became abusive after suffering a head injury in a car accident, as was later diagnosed as schizophrenic; she was molested after entering the foster care system; she could barely read till the 9th grade and was basically faking her way through school till a teacher took notice; she married and re-married a man who was physically abusive; and after a fight one night he was arrested and she miscarried, not having even known yet that she was pregnant.

Even the title of her book is a glorious twist on a nickname kids used to tease her with in school, because of a wart she had on her face: Dirty ass unicorn. She recalled her grandmother freaking her out by telling her that HPV had caused the wart. When she found out that that was not the case and it was just a common skin wart, a doctor burned it right off, and "that's how the Dirty Ass Unicorn died and the Last Black Unicorn was born."

And that's been a dominant theme in her life, finding the comedy in a situation. "Comedy is the instrument and the key to keeping me being positive and alive," she said on The Daily Show in December.