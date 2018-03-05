Why Allison Janney Is the Champion of 2018 Red Carpet Style

Allison Janney's award season style said it all: She was in it to win it.

The I, Tonya star went home with the gold at Sunday night's Academy Awards, winning the Best Supporting Actress category. It was Janney's first time and nomination at the Oscars, and aside from her solid performance, a hard look at the 58-year-old's recent ensembles prove she was poised to accept film's highest honor from the very start of the season.

"[Allison is] fun and lively," said Hollywood stylist Tara Swennen, whose diverse clientele ranges from the ever-so edgy Kristen Stewart to America's favorite mama Julie Bowen. "I like to sort of match that. I always say fashion is an extension of one's personality. And Allison is not afraid to show that."