Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt Agree to Hook Up If They're Both Single in 2019

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 1:57 PM

Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt made a pact to hook up in 2019...if they're both still single.

The Girls Trip actress dished to Kelly Ripa backstage at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday about recently meeting the actor in an elevator. During a game of "Marry, Date, Dish," Ripa pulled Pitt's name out of a bag.

"Oh I just met him an the elevator, he said in one year if he's single and I'm single we gonna do it, so you know what that means," Haddish revealed. "But he do got seven kids, I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids."

Why Tiffany Haddish Was the Real Winner at the 2018 Oscars

Tiffany Haddish, Brad Pitt

Matthias Clamer/NBC, Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

"Why do you have to wait?" Ripa asked.

"I don't know, he told me to wait a year," the actress replied.

The duo then continued with the game, in which Haddish had to choose who she would marry, date and dash between Pitt, Javier Bardem and George Clooney.

"I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier because I don't know who Javier is," Haddish said.

Watch Haddish dish about her elevator encounter with Pitt in the video above!

