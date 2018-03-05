Watch the Hilarious Lonely Island Music Video That Was Cut From the 2018 Oscars

The Lonely Island wrote a song for the 2018 Oscars, but it didn't make the award show cut.

The comedy group of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer shared the news on social media Monday, along with a demo of the Oscar song, entitled "Why Not Me."

The video begins with a message to viewers that reads, "We were asked to write a song for this year's Oscars…Unfortunately, it wasn't chose because it was 'financially and logistically impossible,' so for fun we thought we'd share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost. All vocals and visuals are temp, so please use your imagination and enjoy!"