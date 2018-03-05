Will & Grace Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Lopez: Get Your First Look at Her Big Return

In the first of two clips made available, Jack explains to Karen that he has wonderful news and she'll never guess what it is. His hint? "You said hell would freeze over before this happens," he tells his BFF.

"Jack, you got an acting job," she responds. "Oh honey, I'm so proud of you!"

The gig? Playing "the challenging role of Corpse"—"I have a feeling he's Spanish," Jack quips—on Shades of Blue with his BFFF.

"Your best famous friend forever who hasn't spoken to you in 10 years, changed her email, phone number and address and returned the creepy fan art you painted?" Karen asks.

"Yes, that's the one!"