Oscars vs. Vanity Fair Red Carpet 2018: Which Celeb Look Wins?

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:19 AM

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Last night provided endless moments for style inspiration.

First, celebrities arrived at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in garbs fit for brides and royalty. We're talking Vivienne Westwood ball gowns, sparkling Gucci dresses and Armani Privé couture. For fashion lovers, the red carpet was just as eventful as the ceremony.

Then, just when you thought celebs had packed their larger-than-life dresses into limos and took off their high heels, the red carpet for the Vanity Fair 2018 Oscars After Party begun. A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie and Mary J. Blige didn't rest. Instead, each celeb changed into a different designer gown.

Photos

2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

As a result, the Vanity Fair red carpet was just as sensational as the award ceremony. Some celebs leveled up their style as the evening went on, while others relaxed their look. 

For the celebrities that attended both events, which of their dresses win the award? Take a look below! 

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Lupita Nyong'o

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

The star wore a gold one-shoulder dress to the Oscars, then changed into a black gown with a plunging neckline.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Margot Robbie

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock/Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Margot Robbie

The star went from a Chanel gown fit for a bride to a sheer sensation.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Eiza González

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Eiza González

The star shined bright on the Oscars red carpet with a yellow dress. For the Vanity Fair party, she was equally bold, wearing a matching robe with her gown.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Allison Janney

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Allison Janney

The I, Tonya star opted for red on both occasions.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Andra Day

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock/Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Andra Day

Both of these looks stood out on the red carpet. Which is your favorite?

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress went for shoulder-baring dresses throughout the evening.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Take note: Plunging necklines and statement necklaces are the pairing of the season.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Allison Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Allison Williams

The Get Out star channeled Hollywood glam through the night. 

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Mary J. Blige

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock /Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

The singer traded her white gown for a golden dress that looked a lot like the Oscars statue.

ESC: Oscars vs Vanity Fair, Emma Stone

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The award-winning actress opted for pants for the Oscars, then sported a mini dress to the Vanity Fair party.

RELATED ARTICLE: Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

RELATED ARTICLE: These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

