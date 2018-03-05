The Challenge: Vendettas Sneak Peek: Kayleigh's Belongings Are Trashed Over a "Lousy Kiss" With Johnny Bananas

You aren't officially a Challenge contestant until your belongings have been damaged.

Newcomer Kayleigh, who joins the MTV reality hit after a few seasons on U.K.'s Ex on the Beach, is quickly learning what happens when you find yourself in the middle of a love triangle (or is it a square?) on The Challenge and it's not pretty. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: Vendettas' March 6 episode, some of the other women in the house, led by Kailah and Jemmye, team up to throw Kayleigh's mattress and suitcase, filled with her belongings, over the second floor balcony after a wild night out that ended in a fight.

Naturally, Kayleigh loses her cool, with several fellow cast members needing to hold her back. "You threw my f--king suitcase?!" she says while removing her heels. "F--k that."