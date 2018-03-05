Bellamy Young Admits No Other Job Will Ever Compare to Her "Special" Scandal Family

The end of the road is in sight for Bellamy Young and her Scandal co-stars.

The long-running Shondaland series is set to wrap up after seven seasons this spring on ABC and the cast is finally in the last few weeks of work now that they've just completed their final table read ever last week. And as the actress responsible for bringing Mellie Grant to life told E! News on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, there wasn't a dry eye in the room as the finale script was read.

"Last table read was Friday and we were all just like," Young said before mimicking some intense sobbing. "Yeah, it was crazy."