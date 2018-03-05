Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What She Wants Season 4 to Have More Of

Fuller House season four is moving full speed ahead. Candace Cameron Bure told E! News the Netflix comedy spinoff of Full House will get back into gear in about two months. This news comes after series creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin exited the show following allegations of on-set misbehavior.

Franklin confirmed his exit after Warner Bros. and Netflix released statements. In an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself with Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, Franklin said, "I'm heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I'm so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!"