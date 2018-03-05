Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What She Wants Season 4 to Have More Of

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018

Fuller House season four is moving full speed ahead. Candace Cameron Bure told E! News the Netflix comedy spinoff of Full House will get back into gear in about two months. This news comes after series creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin exited the show following allegations of on-set misbehavior.

Franklin confirmed his exit after Warner Bros. and Netflix released statements. In an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself with Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, Franklin said, "I'm heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I'm so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!"

While Cameron Bure didn't address his exit at the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, she did say starting season four already was "crazy."

"Time's gone by fast," she said. "What's most important to me is as much fun as we have on that show, it's always about the heart and lessons that are learned as families. I really want to make sure we bring that in in season four, even more than we have in any other season."

Click play on the video above to hear which Oscar nominees Cameron Bure enjoyed, including Lady Bird and the I, Tonya and Fuller House connection.

