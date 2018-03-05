Law and Order: SVU Bringing Back Stephanie March as Alex Cabot for April Episode

Call a bus! A fan favorite Law & Order: SVU character is making her comeback. Stephanie March will return to the long-running NBC drama as Alexandra Cabot, a character she originated in season two of SVU, in April.

"It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit," executive producer and showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement. "She is, and will always be, part of SVU's DNA."

In "Sunk Cost Fallacy," the search for an abducted woman and her daughter leads Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to cross paths with Cabot.

This is March's first appearance as Cabot since season 13 of Law & Order: SVU. She was a series regular from seasons two-five before her character's death was faked and she went into the Witness Protection Program. Cabot returned in season six, only to go back into the Program again. She made an appearance in season 10 and was a series regular in season 11.