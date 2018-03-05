Josiah Duggar Is Engaged to Lauren Swanson: "This Is an Exciting Big Step"

TLC
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 9:00 AM
TLC
There's another wedding in the works for the Duggar family!
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's eighth-born child, 21-year-old son Josiah Duggar is officially marrying his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, TLC confirmed to E! News.
"Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful," the Counting On star said in a statement. The future groom also revealed that he popped the question at a very special spot. "The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren." The engagement comes less than three months since the two revealed in late January that they had entered into a courtship.
With the proposal officially complete, the future bride and groom are now looking toward the big day. "It's going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union. It'll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we're very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together," the couple said.
While they had been friends for awhile, it was after they spent time with each other's families and realized they shared the same goals that Josiah decided to enter into a courtship and realized Lauren is "the one." Now, there's a wedding in the works!
"I'm really excited to be getting married to Josiah," the bride-to-be said. "Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I'm especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!"
Congratulations to the future wife and husband!
Us Weekly was first to report the exciting news.
New episodes of TLC's Counting On air Mondays at 9/8c.
The Challenge: Vendettas Sneak Peek: Kayleigh's Belongings Are Trashed Over a "Lousy Kiss" With Johnny Bananas
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!