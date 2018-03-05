Emma Stone and Queen Elizabeth Both Wear This $9 Product

If it's good enough for the queen of England, it's good enough for Emma Stone.

In a surprising but appreciated move, the La La Land actress walked the 2018 Oscars red carpet in a pantsuit sans shirt. While her maroon eye makeup and statement earrings complemented the bold choice, her nails were kept minimal in a sheer pink.

"Emma is sporting a custom Louis Vuitton maroon pantsuit for this evening's red carpet. This outfit called for a classy, glamorous nail to offset her androgynous look," said celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo. "Essie's sheer, pale pink Ballet Slippers was the picture-perfect choice, finishing with essie's gel.setter for added gel-like shine."