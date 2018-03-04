Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Beauty, Margot Robbie

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The winner for Best Beauty goes to...

In case you missed it, the 90th Annual Academy Awards red carpet was just as epic as the ceremony. Gold laced braids, regal headdresses, metallic hair tattoos, new lip colors—celebrities did not hold back. In fact, there were new trends, updated looks and beauty reveals that will be the topic of conversations for days to come.

Margot Robbie even cut her hair.

"Her dress was extremely feminine and elegant, and we wanted to take the length of her hair up to make sure that it felt very classic and modern to go with her gorgeous dress," Moroccanoil celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett said in reference to the I, Tonya star's look.

Photos

Oscars 2018: Best Beauty From the Red Carpet

Check out the best looks in the gallery above!

RELATED ARTICLE: Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

RELATABLE ARTICLE: These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty
Latest News

Whoopi Goldberg Has Her "Fingers Crossed" For "Get Out"

Common Talks Being Nominated & Performing at 2018 Oscars

Mary J. Blige Spills on "Mudbound" Performance

Oscars 2018 Fashion Round-Up

Donald Sutherland Funny Reaction to Academy Recognition

"Get Out" Cast Talks Film's Success at 2018 Oscars

Richard Jenkins Explains "Shape of Water" Love at 2018 Oscars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -